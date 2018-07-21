On Rahul Gandhi’s Modi ‘hug-politics’, Akhilesh Yadav’s unmissable political sting

Yadav’s response to the Gandhi-Modi hug comes as a warning to the Congress, which is trying to bring together all opposition parties to take on Modi and BJP.

Known for his witty statements, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav turned a little poetic on Saturday afternoon while describing the hug between Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Parliament on Friday. Yadav quoted a sher (couplet) from legendary poet Bashir Badr to describe the situation. Yadav tweeted: “Koi haath bhi na milayega jo gale miloge tapaak se; yeh naye mizaj ka shehr hai zara fasle se mila karo.” (no one would even like to shake hands with you if you will jump to hug someone with such warmth; this is a city with a new mood, hence, maintain a little distance when you greet someone)

Yadav’s response to the Gandhi-Modi hug comes as a warning to the Congress, which is trying to bring together all opposition parties to take on Modi and BJP.

Yadav’s comment came a day after Gandhi’s hug to Modi made national headlines on Friday. After a power-packed speech during a debate no confidence motion against Modi government, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi walked up to the prime minister to surprise him with the hug. The prime minister, who seemed startled by the act, called the Congress president back and gave him a pat on his back.

The surprising act came after Gandhi delivered a 52-minute fiery speech during the no-confidence motion debate in the Lok Sabha. The Congress chief accused the prime minister of unleashing “jumla strike” on people in the form of demonetisation, joblessness, Rafale deal, poor state of economy, mob violence, lynching, and incidents of alleged atrocities on Dalits and women.

A day after his hug, Gandhi tweeted that the only way to build a nation was by harnessing love and compassion for people. Gandhi said yesterday’s debate in Parliament on the no-confidence motion was about the prime minister using “hate, fear and anger” in the hearts of some people to build his narrative. “The point of yesterday’s debate in Parliament.. PM uses Hate, Fear and Anger in the hearts of some of our people to build his narrative. We are going to prove that Love and Compassion in the hearts of all Indians, is the only way to build a nation (sic),” he said on Twitter.

Modi, who seemed not-too-pleased with the hug, today took a dig at the act. “We asked the reasons for their no confidence but when they failed to give it they ended up giving an unwanted hug,” Modi said