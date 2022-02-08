On PM Modi’s Lok Sabha speech, heated Twitter exchange between Kejriwal and Yogi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Delhi government of using microphones and going to residential areas telling people to leave.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday termed as “completely false” Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement in the Parliament about the former’s government in the national capital asking people to leave the city state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tagging a clip of Modi’s Lok Sabha address, Kejriwal wrote: “The Prime Minister’s statement is completely false. The country hopes that the Prime Minister will be sensitive towards those who bore the pain of the COVID-19 pandemic and those who lost their loved ones at that time. It doesn’t suit the PM to indulge in politics over the suffering of the people.”

Replying to the debate in Lok Sabha on Motion of Thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to the Parliament, Modi accused the Delhi government of using microphones and going to residential areas telling people to leave.

Hitting back at Kejriwal, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Delhi CM’s remarks against the prime minister were “highly condemnable” and asked him to apologise. “Today’s statement of Arvind Kejriwal about the respected Prime Minister is highly condemnable. Arvind Kejriwal should apologize to the entire nation,” Adityanath tweeted, quoting a couplet from Goswami Tulsidas, the author of “Ramcharitmanas”.

“Kejriwal has a knack of telling lies. When the whole country was battling a global pandemic like Corona under the leadership of the respected Prime Minister, Kejriwal showed the migrant laborers the way out of Delhi,” he added.

He then went on to accuse the Delhi Chief Minister of “cutting electricity and water “of migrant labourers and forcing them to leave the city.

“The electricity-water connection was cut and the sleeping people were picked up and sent to the UP border by buses. Announcement was made that in Anand Vihar, buses will be available for UP-Bihar. The UP government arranged buses for the migrant laborers and brought them back safely,” the tweet read.

“Listen Kejriwal, You forced the workers of UP to leave Delhi when the entire humanity was groaning due to the pain of Corona. Your government did an undemocratic and inhuman act like leaving even small children and women helpless on the UP border in the middle of the night. Call you a traitor or…,” the UP CM wrote in another tweet.

सुनो केजरीवाल,



जब पूरी मानवता कोरोना की पीड़ा से कराह रही थी, उस समय आपने यूपी के कामगारों को दिल्ली छोड़ने पर विवश किया।



छोटे बच्चों व महिलाओं तक को आधी रात में यूपी की सीमा पर असहाय छोड़ने जैसा अलोकतांत्रिक व अमानवीय कार्य आपकी सरकार ने किया।



Hitting back, the Delhi CM wrote: “Listen Yogi, You just let it be. Just like the dead bodies of the people of UP were flowing in the river and you were giving advertisements of your false applause in Times magazine by spending crores of rupees. I have never seen such a harsh and cruel ruler like you.”

सुनो योगी,



आप तो रहने ही दो। जिस तरह UP के लोगों की लाशें नदी में बह रहीं थीं और आप करोड़ों रुपए खर्च करके Times मैगज़ीन में अपनी झूठी वाह वाही के विज्ञापन दे रहे थे। आप जैसा निर्दयी और क्रूर शासक मैंने नहीं देखा। https://t.co/qxcs2w60lG — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 7, 2022

In his Lok Sabha speech on Monday, PM Modi launched an all-out attack on the Congress, accusing it of strengthening separatism in the country and becoming the “leader of the tukde-tukde gang” by following the Britishers’ policy of “divide and rule”.

The Prime Minister, who singled out the Congress for attack over a range of issues — from its politics to its track record in handling price rise, also criticised briefly the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party dispensation in the national capital for allegedly encouraging migrant labourers to leave the city during the first wave of COVID-19 when a strict lockdown was imposed nationwide.