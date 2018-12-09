On PM Modi’s ‘gramophone’ jibe, Rahul Gandhi hits back with this ‘entertaining video’

By: | Published: December 9, 2018 7:38 PM

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked PM Narendra Modi through a video-post on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked PM Narendra Modi through a video-post on micro-blogging site Twitter. Gandhi’s tweet came in an apparent response to PM Modi’s gramophone jibe at the former. The prime minister is seen making repeated references to Gandhi family in a series of speeches.

Modi had recently mocked Rahul Gandhi saying that the Congress chief often repeats things like a stuck gramophone. People of the country would not accept his “childish” claims as they make “fun” of such statements, he had said.

The Congress president, taking to Twitter, shared a video clipping that contained a medley of Modi’s speeches with repeated references to the Gandhi family. “This entertaining video has been presented by Mr. 36! I hope you enjoy seeing it! Please share it with your family and friends so that they can enjoy it too,” Gandhi wrote along with the video.

While addressing BJP workers the PM was quoted as saying, “There used to be gramophone records previously. Sometimes, it would get stuck and play the same words repeatedly. There are some people like it. One thing occupies their mind and they keep repeating it.”

Modi was seen making repeated references to Gandhi family where he took names of former Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

