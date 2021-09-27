On PM Modi’s direction, Centre to weed out old files, clear all pending grievances by October 31

In this process, ministries are also reviewing the existing rules and old orders that increase paperwork in government working.

Directed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government will in October weed out old, unwanted files along with all obsolete material. The Centre will dispose of all pending grievances and complaints, along with pending insurances given to Parliament, MPs, state governments as well as conclude all inter-ministerial consultations, reported The Indian Express.

Following the instructions from the Cabinet Secretariat, all ministries, departments and subordinate offices have been preparing material and identifying the amount of work to be done since September 13.

In this process, ministries are also reviewing the existing rules and old orders that increase paperwork in government working. “The existing processes may be reviewed with a view to reducing compliance burden and unnecessary paperwork done away with, wherever feasible,” the letter to all ministries from Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba read.

“It may be recalled that during his Independence Day address this year, the Prime Minister has emphasised the need to review existing rules and procedures on a continuing basis,” it added.

The process is scheduled to conclude on September 29 and the disposal exercise will begin from October 2, Gandhi Jayanti. The disposal exercise is part of the nationwide cleanliness campaign started by the NDA government.

Typically all complaints from citizens regarding any ministry are received by the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System website of the Ministry of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances. It is the nodal body to oversee this drive as well. It forwards the complaints to ministries concerned and there is a protocol for redressal.

Along with disposing of all pending matters, the directive from the Cabinet Secretary also lists out that ministries should review record retention rules so that records are neither prematurely destroyed nor are they retained beyond a necessary time frame. Redundant scrap material and obsolete items are also to be identified for disposal.