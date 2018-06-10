On OLX, Kerala Congress Office is ‘For Sale’, ‘Ready to Move’

The sale offer is being interpreted as the discontent within the state party leaders and cadres (Image from OLX website)

While a few Congress leaders remain disgruntled in Karnataka over the allocation of ministries, neighbouring Kerala is also apparently witnessing internal dissent in the party. It is visible in the form of an advertisement for sale of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee office, also known as Indira Bhavan, on a website.

The sale advertisement on OLX was put on June 9 by a user named Aniesh, who is active on the site for three years and nine months. The website also shows his number is verified. The description of the OLX advertisement mentions Indira Bhavan is unfurnished with a carpet area of 5,28,888 square feet. It also says the building is ‘ready to move’ in.

The bottom description states it as KPCC office in Trivandrum and contact IUML or Kerala Congress. IUML is Indian Union Muslim League – a state-level political party in Kerala.

The sale offer is being interpreted as the discontent within the state party leaders and cadres, who are miffed with the recent decision to give away the Rajya Sabha seat to Kerala Congress (Mani) (KCM).

The Rajya Sabha seat ‘donation’ brings KCM back to the UDF coalition after a gap of two years. The seat is currently held by Rajya Sabha deputy chairman PJ Kurien of the Congress, who is set to retire on July 1. Congress moved with the decision to bring back the miffed KCM, which broke away from the front (UDF) two years ago due to differences with the Congress on the ‘Bar scam’ in which KCM supremo KM Mani is facing bribery allegations, PTI reported.

With an eye on 2019 Lok Sabha elections and to create a strong opposition front against the ruling BJP, the Congress party is trying to consolidate the partnership with its allies and it is negotiating on many fronts.