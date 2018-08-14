On Narendra Modi interviews, Shiv Sena’s stinging attack: PM’s interactions through e-mail may render journalists jobless

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for keeping the media at arm’s length, its ally Shiv Sena said journalists may end up losing their jobs if he continued to speak to the media through emails instead of having “face-to-face” interactions. The party, in its mouthpiece Saamna, has alleged that the PM chose a “short cut of e-mails” for media interaction, calling it “propaganda” and “a kind of monologue” that is being practiced in some communist countries like Russia and China.

“Journalists would soon lose their jobs in case the prime minister continued with giving interviews through e-mails and he only would be tasked with making available employment for them,” the Sena wrote in the editorial.

Targetting PM Modi, the BJP’s bickering ally said, “Prime Minister Modi has suddenly given interviews through e-mail. That means those were not face-to-face (interviews). Journalists sent questions to the Prime Minister’s Office and they were given written answers.”

Observing that the Prime Minister considered journalists as a “friend” till Lok Sabha polls in 2014, the party alleged that he did not address a single press conference after becoming PM. “But after becoming prime minister, he has created a cage around himself,” it said, while adding that not speaking to the media persons “does not behove” Modi’s personality. “In other words, it is called a campaign or propaganda”.

The party further pointed out that people have queries in their minds like unemployment, and urged the prime minister “who considers himself as the pradhan sevak (prime servant)” to answer the same. “But instead the short-cut of e-mail interviews was chosen,” the editorial said further.