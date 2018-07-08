On Modi’s ‘bail-gaadi’ jab, Congress in war mode – ‘Will probe BJP CMs after coming to power’

Replying to Modi’s remark, the Congress has accused the prime minister of protecting “corrupt” BJP leaders, including Chief Ministers of various BJP-ruled states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stinging jibe at the Congress that it’s being run on a “bail-gaadi” hasn’t gone down well with the latter. Replying to Modi’s remark, the Congress has accused the prime minister of protecting “corrupt” BJP leaders, including Chief Ministers of various BJP-ruled states. The party has said it will launch a thorough investigation into all cases against BJP when it comes to power, adding that they will be in “jail” and not out on “bail”.

On Saturday, Modi said people are calling Congress “Bail Gadi” because many of its senior leaders are out on bail in various cases. On the other hand, the Congress said not only Modi talks about the ‘bail-gaadi’, but has taken farmers to the past era in the age of tractors. “PM talks about corruption, but there are so many corruption cases against Chief Minister of Rajasthan (Vasundhara Raje). There are also cases against other BJP chief ministers,” Congress’ spokesperson RPN Singh was quoted as saying by IANS. Singh further said Modi always maintain silence on the matter and never ordered a probe against BJP leaders allegedly involved in corruption.

“There will be investigation on the crores of money which have been siphoned off. We have raised various cases of corruption against BJP ministers and even the son of BJP president (Amit Shah) but no reports, no CBI inquiry, not even an income tax investigation has been initiated,” Singh said.

“When PM was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, the GSPC scandal of Rs 20 lakh crore took place. The day our government comes to power, we will investigate all these matters. And all these people will not get bail and will be in jail. When they are in power they do not investigate such matters,” he added.

Singh further accused the Vasundhara Raje government of not allowing farmers to attend the rally. Congress state unit chief Sachin Pilot accused state government of misusing machinery to hold a public meeting. Pilot said that the BJP organised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally for its political gains.

Modi had participated at the public meeting attended by a large number of beneficiaries of the welfare schemes run by the Centre and the state government. Pilot alleged the total amount spent for the PM’s rally would cost nearly Rs 1,500 crore.