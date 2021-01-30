On Martyrs’ Day, India remembers Mahatma Gandhi’s supreme sacrifice on his 73rd death anniversary

His principles are followed by several leaders across the world.

Martyrs’ Day: India is remembering the supreme sacrfice of Father of Nation – Mahatama Gandhi as Martyrs’ Day today. The nation is observing Martyr’s Day today as it was on this day, January 30, in 1948 that Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse. This day is known as ‘Martyrs’ Day’ or ‘Shaheed Divas’ and this 2021 marks the 73rd death anniversary of Bapu. Gandhi was 78 and had just concluded an evening prayer meeting when he was shot by Godse thrice in a closed-range firing. It is also known as Martyrs’ Day to pay tributes to all of the other freedom fighters who laid their lives to attain Independence for India.

Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 2 in 1869 in Porbandar of Gujarat and he went to England for his higher education. He returned to India in 1915 and led the Independence struggle against the British rule with his mantra of ‘satya’ and ‘ahimsa’ or truth and non-violence. As a part of his principles, he carried out several nation-wide peaceful protests, including the Dandi March during which he made salt to break the monopoly of the British and as an action of tax resistance.

His principles are followed by several leaders across the world, and he was especially revered by the late Nelson Mandela, who fought against the apartheid system in South Africa.

Gandhi had already survived five attempts at his life before being fatally shot on January 30, 1948, by Godse, who was a nationalist and believed that Gandhi’s policies were biased towards Pakistan during the partition at the expense of India. The first assassination attempt against Gandhi had been carried out in 1934, followed by two in 1944, another one in 1946 and the last attempt was made merely 10 days before he was assassinated.

Tributes pour in on Bapu’s death anniversary

Several leaders paid their tributes to the Father of the Nation on his death anniversary.

PM Modi, on his official personal Twitter account, wrote that the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi continued to be motivating for millions of people.

Tributes to the great Bapu on his Punya Tithi. His ideals continue to motivate millions. On Martyrs’ Day we recall the heroic sacrifices of all those great women and men who devoted themselves towards India’s freedom and the well-being of every Indian. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 30, 2021

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote a quote of Gandhi in Hindi which translates to, “Truth remains standing even without people’s support because truth is self-reliant”, and shared a video of tribute to Bapu.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and all other freedom fighters who made the supreme sacrifice for India’s Independence.

महात्मा गांधी की पुण्यतिथि के अवसर मैं उन्हें नमन करता हूँ। आज के दिन हम पूज्य बापू समेत उन सभी स्वतंत्रता संग्राम सेनानियों को भी स्मरण करते हैं जिन्होंने देश को आज़ाद कराने के लिए अपना सब कुछ बलिदान कर दिया। मैं ऐसे सभी सेनानियों के प्रति अपनी श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूँ। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 30, 2021

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also paid her tributes and said that she wished Gandhi’s ideals led India to become a prosperous nation.