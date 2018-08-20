On Mani Shankar Aiyar’s ‘ghar wapasi’, BJP’s sly dig at Rahul Gandhi’s ‘love’

Aiyar, who had used objectionable language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was suspended from the primary membership of the Congress on December 7 last year on the eve of the Gujarat Assembly polls.

Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday took a dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his decision to revoke the suspension of senior party leader Mani Shankar Aiyar. BJP termed Gandhi’s decision as his “love for a person of many controversies”.

Aiyar, who had used objectionable language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was suspended from the primary membership of the Congress on December 7 last year on the eve of the Gujarat Assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra questioned why Aiyar was taken back by the Congress, wondering if the party was incomplete without the leader.

“Rahul Gandhi had clarified that the Congress did not support Aiyar’s foul language and that there was no place for such leaders in the party,” Patra said, quipping that revocation of Aiyar’s suspension shows the decision was mere lip service and the Congress president stands exposed.

Patra then cited a number of controversial statements made by Aiyar against Modi. Taking a jibe at the Congress president, the BJP spokesperson also referred to one of Gandhi’s tweets where he said he was the Congress and the Congress was love. Patra wondered whether this love was for Aiyar, a man of many controversies. “Rahul Gandhi tweets, saying I am Congress and I am love and now, his love Mani Shankar Aiyar is back…a man of many controversies,” he said.

Aiyar’s suspension from the party was revoked on Saturday on the recommendation of its central disciplinary committee. Not only his remarks, the Congress leader had also courted controversy when he hosted a former Pakistani foreign minister and senior Congress leaders at his residence here ahead of the Gujarat polls.

Modi had termed Aiyar’s statement as a casteist slur and used it to attack Rahul Gandhi and Congress during the elections.