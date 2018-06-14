On Kejriwal’s ‘sofa dharna’, Kapil Mishra’s ‘debut’ song will make you go ROFL: Watch viral video

Arvind Kejriwal, other AAP leaders during their sit-in in Delhi L-G office. (Twitter)

AAP rebel Kapil Mishra has shown he has got more ways to mock Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal than just Twitter and media rants. On Wednesday, Mishra tried to show his creative side with a song mocking Kejriwal, who is on a dharna inside the Delhi L-G for the last three days. The song, of course, is not top notch, neither is the singer or the lyrics, but Mishra did make the day for Twitterati after posting it on the micro-blogging site. A pun at Kejriwal’s dharna politics, Mishra’s lyrics goes something like: “Sofe pe pada hua hai Kejriwal dekh lo, paani kami se behaal Dilli ko dekh lo.” The lyrics further mock Kejriwal’s demand of full statehood for Delhi when the city is facing water crisis and severe pollution.

Watch the full song below:

The sit-in by Kejriwal and colleagues over IAS officers’ “strike” entered its third day on Wednesday. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia yesterday started an indefinite strike and the AAP vowed to continue its struggle after its leaders and MLAs marched to the L-G office.

Kejriwal has alleged that BJP-led central government is using IAS officers as a “tool” to provoke “rebellion against an elected government”. His demands to the L-G include direction to IAS officers to end their “strike”, action against those who have struck work for “four months”. It has also asked the L-G to approve the proposal for doorstep delivery of rations.

To protest against Kejriwal, Mishra and BJP leaders sat on a dharna at the chief minister’s office against the “non-performance” of the AAP dispensation. Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta and MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the sit-in would continue till their demands were met by the AAP government. (With PTI inputs).