On Independence Day eve, Bihar BJP takes out a procession with 370-feet-long tricolor

On the eve of Independence Day, the Bihar BJP took out a procession here Wednesday carrying a giant tricolor 370 feet long celebrating the political will displayed by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir. Hundreds of BJP workers took part in the procession, which began at the JP Golambar adjacent to the historic Gandhi Maidan and concluded at the Kargil chowk about a kilometer away chanting Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Vande Mataram with patriotic Bollywood songs blaring in the background.

Several senior leaders, including former Union ministers and MPs C P Thakur and Ram Kripal Yadav, state minister Mangal Pandey and MLA Nitin Nabin – who also heads the Bihar unit of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha marched alongside the party workers. I am sure the people of the Kashmir valley would join the nation tomorrow in celebrating Independence Day by unfurling the tricolor and chanting Bharat Mata Ki Jai.

The developments (scrapping of special status) are going to usher in an era of peace and prosperity for Jammu and Kashmir, Yadav told reporters on the occasion. It is a matter of joy that the complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir, that had eluded the nation for 70 years, has been achieved by the Narendra Modi government. We salute the political will displayed by the leadership, Nabin said on the occasion.

The Centre had recently scrapped the special status enjoyed by the restive state under Articles 370 and 35A besides getting a bill passed by Parliament whereby the Buddhist majority Ladakh region has been separated from Jammu and Kashmir and the state has also been converted into a Union Territory.