On H1B visa issue, Rahul Gandhi mocks Modi: Hug can buy you something, not US visas

Rahul Gandhi mocks Modi: Hug can buy you something, not US visas.

(Reuters)

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policy, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday called the new US Visa rules, “a huge setback for India.” Sharing a news report about recent decisions by the US government on H1B visas, Gandhi tweeted: “New US Visa Rules, a huge setback for India…There are some things a hug can buy. For visas, you’re on your own. Foreign Policy by Narendra Modi, Foreword by Donald Trump.”

New US Visa Rules, huge setback for India… There are some things a hug can buy. For visas, you’re on your own. Foreign Policy by Narendra Modi, Foreword by Donald Trump.https://t.co/K2Mchgqwpk — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 26, 2018

Reports say the Donald Trump administration is planning to bring a change in its H1B visa policy to attract best talents to the US. The new rules will may not allow spouses of H-1B holders to get employment in the US, or set up their own businesses. If the new proposal is implemented then it would likely affect around 1 lakh spouses of Indian workers. The US administration is also planning to bring a policy which will pave the way for the spouses to get an employment authorisation document (EAD).

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) had issued guidelines relating to the third-party worksites. In a statement, the USCIS said, “USCIS may request detailed documentation to ensure a legitimate employer-employee relationship is maintained while an employee is working at a third-party worksite.” The new norms also mentioned that companies should clearly show that they have particular assignments and then the agency will provide the permit for the entire time requested by the it.

The H1B Visas are very crucial for the Indian IT companies such as Wipro, Infosys, TCS, HCL Technologies etc. The move by the US government will put pressure on these companies.