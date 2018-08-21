On Geneva trip, Shashi Tharoor to meet UN officials over Kerala flood

Tharoor, who represents Kerala’s capital city of Thiruvanantpuram in Lok Sabha, said that he is working in coordination with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor who arrived in Geneva on Monday for a condolence visit to the family of former UN chief and Nobel Peace laureate Kofi Annan, has said that he is seeking help for Kerala which is reeling under the massive impact of floods. Tharoor, who represents Kerala’s capital city of Thiruvanantpuram in Lok Sabha, said that he is working in coordination with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

“Landed in Geneva to meet w/@UN & international humanitarian agencies for consultations on Kerala Floods,” Thaoor tweeted. “While seeking help is the prerogative of the Govt of India, I am here, in close consultation w/ @CMOKerala @vijayanpinarayi, to explore what help could be possible if sought,” he said.

Earlier, Tharoor paid an emotional condolence visit to the family of Annan at their residence on the outskirts of Geneva. “Reminiscing about the great impact Kofi Annan had on all who worked with him… his legacy lives on; his ideas, thoughts, words and the grace he embodied will forever be part of me,” Tharoor posted on Twitter.

The politician, who is currently on bail in a case related to his wife Sunanda Pushkar’s mysterious death at a luxury hotel almost four years ago, was mandated to not leave the country without court’s permission.

In his application before a Delhi court, Tharoor said that he “wished to meet representatives of United Nations and other humanitarian organisations in order to seek aid and relief for the massive calamity which has hit Kerala, that is his state and constituency (Thiruvananthapuram).”

The court later allowed Tharoor to travel abroad.