On first visit after election victory, Rahul Gandhi to hold roadshows, rallies in Wayanad

By: |
Updated: June 7, 2019 10:10:45 AM

Congress president will visit Wayanad in Kerala on Friday, his first visit after the Lok Sabha elections results. Rahul had also contested from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh which he lost to BJP's Smriti Irani.

Rahul Gandhi in WayanadCongress president Rahul Gandhi will visit Wayanad in Kerala on Friday. He won from Wayanad in the Lok Sabha elections.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will begin his first visit to Wayanad after Lok Sabha election victory on Friday. According to the schedule announced by the Congress party, Rahul will stay in Wayanad till Sunday where he will meet the party workers and locals.

According to media reports, the Congress president is also slated to address two public rallies in his new constituency. This would be the first time when Rahul will address a crowd following the Congress’ drubbing in the recently held Lok Sabha elections. Reports also say that upon his arrival, he will hold a roadshow in Malappuram district. On Saturday, the Gandhi family scion will again hold a roadshow in the constituency.

“I will be in Wayanad, Kerala starting this afternoon and till Sunday to meet citizens & Congress Party workers. It’s a packed schedule with over 15 public receptions planned over the next 3 days,” he said in a tweet on Friday morning.


This will be the first visit of Rahul Gandhi to his constituency after winning the seat in the Lok Sabha elections of which results were declared on May 23.

After the general elections results were declared on May 23, Rahul had expressed gratitude to the people of Wayanad for choosing him as their representative. Rahul had contested from two Lok Sabha constituencies — Wayanad and Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. While he won from Wayanad by a margin of 4.31 lakh votes, defeating his nearest Left Democratic Front rival PP Suneer, the Congress scion lost his traditional Amethi seat to BJP’s Smriti Irani by a margin of 55,000 votes.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi’s new twitter account named as ‘Rahul Gandhi – Wayanad’ said that the Congress president will thank Wayanad voters for the love and support extended to him during the elections. Following Rahul’s candidature in Wayanad, the Congress president started a new twitter handle @RGWayanadOffice to connect with the people of his constituency. Rahul’s Wayanad office twitter handle has over 11,500 followers.

On May 31, Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan requesting him to investigate the suicide of a debt-ridden farmer from Wayanad. Besides, he also urged the CM to extend financial support to the family of the deceased farmer.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. On first visit after election victory, Rahul Gandhi to hold roadshows, rallies in Wayanad
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
Banking: Loan Loss
NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition