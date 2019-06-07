On first visit after election victory, Rahul Gandhi to hold roadshows, rallies in Wayanad

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will begin his first visit to Wayanad after Lok Sabha election victory on Friday. According to the schedule announced by the Congress party, Rahul will stay in Wayanad till Sunday where he will meet the party workers and locals. According to media reports, the Congress president is also slated to address two public rallies in his new constituency. This would be the first time when Rahul will address a crowd following the Congress' drubbing in the recently held Lok Sabha elections. Reports also say that upon his arrival, he will hold a roadshow in Malappuram district. On Saturday, the Gandhi family scion will again hold a roadshow in the constituency. "I will be in Wayanad, Kerala starting this afternoon and till Sunday to meet citizens & Congress Party workers. It\u2019s a packed schedule with over 15 public receptions planned over the next 3 days," he said in a tweet on Friday morning. \u0d35\u0d2f\u0d28\u0d3e\u0d1f\u0d4d \u0d28\u0d7d\u0d15\u0d3f\u0d2f \u0d38\u0d4d\u0d28\u0d47\u0d39\u0d24\u0d4d\u0d24\u0d3f\u0d28\u0d41\u0d02 \u0d2a\u0d3f\u0d28\u0d4d\u0d24\u0d41\u0d23\u0d15\u0d4d\u0d15\u0d41\u0d02 \u0d28\u0d28\u0d4d\u0d26\u0d3f \u0d05\u0d7c\u0d2a\u0d4d\u0d2a\u0d3f\u0d15\u0d4d\u0d15\u0d41\u0d35\u0d3e\u0d7b \u0d15\u0d4b\u0d7a\u0d17\u0d4d\u0d30\u0d38\u0d4d\u0d38\u0d4d \u0d05\u0d27\u0d4d\u0d2f\u0d15\u0d4d\u0d37\u0d7b @RahulGandhi \u0d1c\u0d42\u0d7a 7 \u0d2e\u0d41\u0d24\u0d7d 9 \u0d35\u0d30\u0d46 \u0d35\u0d2f\u0d28\u0d3e\u0d1f\u0d4d \u0d28\u0d3f\u0d2f\u0d4b\u0d1c\u0d15\u0d2e\u0d23\u0d4d\u0d21\u0d32\u0d02 \u0d38\u0d28\u0d4d\u0d26\u0d7c\u0d36\u0d3f\u0d15\u0d4d\u0d15\u0d41\u0d28\u0d4d\u0d28\u0d41. pic.twitter.com\/XL9FMc7Vuz \u2014 Rahul Gandhi - Wayanad (@RGWayanadOffice) June 6, 2019 This will be the first visit of Rahul Gandhi to his constituency after winning the seat in the Lok Sabha elections of which results were declared on May 23. After the general elections results were declared on May 23, Rahul had expressed gratitude to the people of Wayanad for choosing him as their representative. Rahul had contested from two Lok Sabha constituencies - Wayanad and Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. While he won from Wayanad by a margin of 4.31 lakh votes, defeating his nearest Left Democratic Front rival PP Suneer, the Congress scion lost his traditional Amethi seat to BJP's Smriti Irani by a margin of 55,000 votes. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi's new twitter account named as 'Rahul Gandhi \u2013 Wayanad' said that the Congress president will thank Wayanad voters for the love and support extended to him during the elections. Following Rahul's candidature in Wayanad, the Congress president started a new twitter handle @RGWayanadOffice to connect with the people of his constituency. Rahul's Wayanad office twitter handle has over 11,500 followers. On May 31, Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan requesting him to investigate the suicide of a debt-ridden farmer from Wayanad. Besides, he also urged the CM to extend financial support to the family of the deceased farmer.