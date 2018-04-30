On farmer suicides, MP minister Balkrishna Patidar’s shocker: ‘Police commissioner bhi suicide karta hai’ . (Image: ANI)

In a remark that has all the makings of a controversy owing to its abject insensitivity, Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Balkrishna Patidar has termed suicide as a global problem, adding that all, including businessmen to senior bureaucrats, commit suicide. The minister was speaking to ANI on the issue of farmer suicides in the state.

“Suicide kaun nahi karta? Vyapaari karta hai, police commissioner bhi karta hai. Yeh poore world ki problem hai. Suicide ka kaaran jo suicide kar rha hai sirf usse pata hai. Hum log sirf andaaza lagaate hain (Who doesn’t commit suicide? Businessman does it, even the police mmissioner does it. This is a problem all around the world. Only the person commiting suicide knows the reason behind doing so. We only assume the reason),” Patidar told ANI.

Madhya Pradesh witnessed over 20 percent rise in incidents of farmers committing suicide in 2013. According to National Crime Records Bureau data, BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh is among the three states which saw a majority number of suicides by farmers or cultivators due to family problems in 2015. In 2015, Madhya Pradesh alone witnessed suicides of 709 farmers.

According to Times of India, 2016 saw a farmer commit suicide every eight hours in 2016, resulting in the death of 1,321 farmers during the year.

During the recently held Budget Session, Union Agriculture Minister Purushottam Rupala on March 20 had informed the Lower House of Parliament that there was a 21 percent rise in suicides of farmers in Madhya Pradesh alone.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced a series of measures for farmers in February. Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in India to announce the measures as a bonus on wheat crop above the minimum support price (MSP). Addressing a farmers rally in early this year, the Chief Minister had announced that farmers will get rs 200 for each 100 kg of wheat crops when they sold the products to the government.

The scheme was announced under the Chief minister’s Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojna. Chuhan also had announced the waive of loan for farmers. The state is scheduled to go to polls early next year.