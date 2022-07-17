On eve of Presidential polls, Tejashwi Yadav’s swipe at Droupadi Murmu -‘Don’t want any statue in Rashtrapati Bhavan’

Days after Congress leader Ajoy Kumar’s ‘evil philosophy’ remarks on NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu created a political stir, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has launched a fresh attack on Murmu a day ahead of the presidential polls, saying that the opposition didn’t want “any statue” as the President of India.

“We don’t want any ‘murti’ (statue) in Rashtrapati Bhavan, we are electing the president. You must have always heard Yashwant Sinha but we have never heard the voice of the presidential candidate of the ruling party,” Yadav told reporters.

Yadav pointed out that Murmu hadn’t held a single press conference since she was named as NDA’s presidential pick, while telling reporters, “I don’t think even you have heard her.”

In the days leading to the presidential elections, the Opposition has been divided over their presidential pick Yashwant Sinha. While RJD, Left, Congress and TMC have extended their support to Sinha, RJD’s Jharkhand ally JMM, and even Shiv Sena, which was present at the opposition’s meeting for selecting a consensus candidate, has decided to back Murmu. The other opposition parties which were not present at the meeting, including BJD and YSRCP, have decided to back Murmu.

Earlier, Congress leader Ajoy Kumar’s remarks created a huge furore in the Odisha Assembly with BJP legislators protesting against the remarks.

“It’s not about Droupadi Murmu. Yashwant Sinha is also a good candidate and Ms Murmu is also a decent person. But she represents a very evil philosophy of India. We should not make her a symbol of ‘Adivasi’. We have President Ram Nath Kovind, Hathras happened. Has he said a word? The condition of Scheduled Castes has become worse,” Kumar had said.

Meanwhile, Kumar has claimed that the video showing him making the “evil philosophy” remarks was fabricated.

Slamming the opposition for making anti-adivasi remarks, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took to Twitter and said, “Congress labels Murmu ji as “evil”.. Puducherry Cong labels her “dummy” & now RJD calls her “statue/murti”. Such despicable adivasi virodhi comments to insult someone poised to be India’s first woman Adivasi President!.”