On Emergency anniversary, BJP reminds Congress of its ‘India is Indira, Indira is India’ slogan, invokes Hindutva

In a stinging attack on the Congress, the Bhratiya Janata Party on Monday reminded it of its infamous slogan – ‘India is Indira, Indira is India’, allegedly given by its party leaders during the emergency era. “During Emergency, Congress’ then president gave slogan ‘India is Indira and Indira is India’,” party’s national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said. He added that the country is only ‘Bharat Mata’ for the BJP.

“For those who understand Hinduism and Hindutva, country is only ‘Bharat Mata’, but for Congress ‘India is Indira’. Till today they have not apologised for this slogan,” Trivedi said.

Slamming Divijaya Singh for his alleged comments where he rejected “Hindu” as a word, Trivedi said that the former chief minister is a person with ‘infallible knowledge’. He said that Singh os someone who puts ”ji’ in Osama, ‘Saheb’ in Hafiz Saeed and thinks that 26/11 Mumbai attack was linked to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’.

He asked, “I want to ask Congress president Rahul Gandhi if ‘Hindu’ is not a word, then on what basis did Congress communications in-charge Randeep S Surjewala call you a ‘janeu-dhari’ Hindu?”

The BJP is observing June 25, the day when Emergency was imposed, as a black day. To mark the ocassion, Union Minister Arun Jaitley has so far published two detailed notes recalling his account of events from the emergency era. On Sunday, Jaitley recalled how more than four decades ago the government led by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed ‘phoney’ Emergency, ‘turning democracy into constitutional dictatorship.’

“It was a phoney emergency on account of proclaimed policy that Indira Gandhi was indispensable to India and all contrarian voices had to be crushed. The constitutional provisions were used to turn democracy into a constitutional dictatorship,” Jaitley said in a Facebook post in which he also drew comparisons between Indira Gandhi and German dictator Adolf Hitler.