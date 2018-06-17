​​​
On dharna in L-G office, Arvind Kejriwal uses ‘shayari’ to target Modi-led Centre!

"Khoob karo saheb koshish humein mitti mein dabane ki, shayad apko nahi maloom ke hum beej hain, aadat hai hamari har baar ug jaane ki," Kejriwal's first tweet read.

By: | Published: June 17, 2018 5:46 PM
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday took to ‘Shayari’ to target PM Narendra Modi-led Centre. Kejriwal’s tweet came soon after the IAS association held a rare press conference against the Delhi Chief Minister. “Khoob karo saheb koshish humein mitti mein dabane ki, shayad apko nahi maloom ke hum beej hain, aadat hai hamari har baar ug jaane ki,” Kejriwal’s first tweet read. (Keep efforts to bury us, may be you don’t know that we are like seeds, who will always flourish)

“Hum a gaye hain aaj sadak par, Loktantra ki talaash mein, jab baithi hai tanashahi, pradhaanmantri niwas mein,” his second tweet read. (We have taken to roads in search of democracy at a time when a dictatorship is sitting in prime minister’s residence,” he said.

