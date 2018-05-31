On Delhi water, CM Arvind Kejriwal says BJP playing dirty politics

“Delhi was getting this water for 22 yrs. Suddenly, present BJP govt of Haryana drastically reduced this supply,” tweets Delhi CM.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the water crisis in the national capital. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief took to his social media account and charged the BJP government in Haryana of drastically reducing the water supply of Delhi. Kejriwal in his post on Twitter said, “BJP playing dirty politics with Delhiites water. Delhi was getting this water for 22 yrs. Suddenly, present BJP govt of Haryana drastically reduced this supply. Why? Pl don’t make people suffer due to ur dirty politics.”

Earlier in the day, the Delhi CM while taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, shared a story with a caption saying: “People missing an educated PM like Dr Manmohan Singh. It’s dawning on people now -“PM तो पढ़ा लिखा ही होना चाहिए।”(The PM should be well educated).” This caption was given to an article by the Wall Street Journal on the falling value of rupee. The former PM who was being missed by the Delhi CM was earlier his target during his anti-graft campaign back in 2013 during the Delhi Assembly polls and the Lok Sabha polls the following year. It is not the first time when PM Modi’s education qualification has been the target of the Aam Aadmi Party. Kejriwal and members of his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have earlier, too, questioned Modi’s academic credentials and the authenticity of his degree, according to PTI.

In the wake of BJP losing some major Lok Sabha seats during the counting of the votes today, the Delhi CM said that it shows the people’s anger against the party. The AAP chief said that until now the people were asking who was the alternative to PM Modi, but results prove something else. “The Aam Aadmi Party leader said until now the people were asking who was the alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but results state that they want to remove him,” Tweets Kejriwal.

The Bharatiya Janata Party today lost crucial Lok Sabha bypolls in Kairana in Uttar Pradesh and Bhandara-Gondia in Maharashtra. However, The party managed to retain one LS seats. The Lok Sabha that the party managed to retain is the Palghar Lok Sabha seat that is located in Maharashtra.