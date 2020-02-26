On Delhi violence, Sonia Gandhi has 5 direct questions for Amit Shah and Arvind Kejriwal

Sonia Gandhi said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is equally responsible for violence in the national capital. (Photo: INC Twitter)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday led the Congress party’s charge against the Bharatiya Janata Party and blamed the ruling party for orchestrating violence the national capital in a pre-planned manner. Addressing a rare press conference after an emergency meeting of the Congress Working Committee in wake of the continuing violence in parts of northeast Delhi, Sonia Gandhi squarely blamed Home minister Amit Shah for the violent clashes and said that he must resign from his post.

“The Centre and the Union Home Minister is responsible for the present situation in Delhi. The Union Home Minister should resign,” Sonia Gandhi said addressing the press alongside former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Alleging a conspiracy behind the violent clashes in the capital which have claimed at least 20 lives so far, the Congress interim president said accused leaders of the BJP of vitiating the atmosphere. “There is a conspiracy behind the violence, the country also saw this during Delhi elections. Many BJP leaders made inciting comments creating an atmosphere of fear and hatred,” the Congress working president.

She also blamed the Centre and Delhi government of deliberately not acting for three days. “Like the Centre, the Delhi government and the Chief Minister are equally responsible for not activating the administration to reach out to the people to maintain peace and harmony. It is the collective failure of both governments that have resulted in a great tragedy in the capital city,” she said.

Sonia Gandhi further put up some direct questions to the Home Minister and the Delhi CM over the prevailing situation in the capital.

“Where was the Home Minister of India since last Sunday and what was he doing? Where was the Delhi Chief Minister since last Sunday and what was he doing? What were the inputs received from intelligence agencies following the Delhi elections and what action was taken on them? How many police personnel were deployed in riot-affected areas since Sunday night when it was absolutely clear that the riots were going to spread further?”

“When the situation was spiraling out of control in Delhi, and the police had lost control why were more central paramilitary forces not called in?” Sonia Gandhi asked.

The address by Sonia Gandhi came following a meeting of thjae Congress Working Committee amid continued communal violence in parts of northeast Delhi that has claimed at least 20 lives. The top leadership of the Congress party deliberated on the issue at a meeting of its CWC. The meeting was attended by top leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, A K Anthony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, P Chidambaram and Priyanka Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi, who is believed to be outside the country at the moment, did not attend the meeting.