On day of ED appearance, posters of Robert Vadra with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka spotted outside Congress office

The poster outside Congress headquarters (ANI)

An unusual poster was spotted outside the Congress headquarters located at Akbar Road in New Delhi. The poster put up late Tuesday exhorted people to bring the Congress to victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections had an image of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and her husband Robert Vadra. “Kattar soch nahi, yuva josh,” read the slogan accompanying the image on the poster.

Another slogan on the poster was “Jan-jan ki hai, yahi pukaar, Rahul ji-Priyanka ji ab ki baar” (People of the nation want Rahul and Priyanka this time). What set off tongues wagging was that the poster was put up outside the Congress office on a day when Robert Vadra was to appear before the ED for questioning in a money laundering case.

The BJP was quick to jump at the opportunity, with BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra hitting out at the Congress at a press conference in the national capital. Referring to the poster as a poster of two criminals, Patra said: “Criminal number one is Rahul Gandhi in connection with National Herald case and criminal number two is Robert Vadra who has to appear before ED today in connection with money laundering case. Both of them are out on bail.” However, it is still not clear who put up the poster outside the Congress office.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was inducted into the party last month after Rahul announced her to hold the post of Congress General Secretary of Uttar Pradesh east – where she has been given charge of 43 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Priyanka took on the charges as General Secretary on February 5, and her cabin is right next to her brother Rahul Gandhi’s. She will reportedly attend her first official party on Thursday.

Apart from Priyanka, Jyotiraditya Scindia has been appointed as the General Secretary of Congress from Uttar Pradesh west ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.