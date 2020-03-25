On Day 1 of lockdown, PM Modi leads the way on social distancing at Cabinet meeting – WATCH VIDEO

PM Modi and Central ministers practice social distancing at Cabinet meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Union Cabinet at his residence in New Delhi. This was the first meeting of the Union Cabinet after a nationwide lockdown announced last night by PM Modi in view of the coronavirus crisis. The announcement by PM Modi triggered an alarm, but also sent out an important message on the importance of social distancing. In his address to the nation Tuesday, Modi said that everyone should understand and strictly follow social distancing norms and stressed that they should apply to all, including the Prime Minister.

And the Cabinet meet at the PM’s residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg today was the perfect display of exactly how to put that into practice. At the meeting, PM Modi and his ministers strictly adhered to social distancing rules. A photograph of the meeting showed all ministers seated in a large hall with a distance of at least three feet between them. The photos have since been telecast across television channels and have gone viral.

The Union Cabinet today discussed the ways to go forward at the time of crisis. Prime Minister and ministers discussed the nationwide lockdown and measures to control the coronavirus pandemic.

PM Modi has been stressing on the importance of social distancing to break the chain of Covid-19. The image of the Cabinet meeting is a message to countrymen that social distancing must be taken seriously to flatten the curve of coronavirus that has claimed over 10 lives in the country and infected 560 people.

On Tuesday night, in his second address to the nation within a week, PM Modi announced a complete lockdown in the country for the next 21 days and made an appeal to the people to maintain social distancing to break the chain.

“Experts are saying that social distancing is the only way to deal with the coronavirus crisis across the globe. There is no other way to deal with coronavirus and we need to save ourselves. And we have to break the cycle of its infection,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Centre has asked the states and UTs that inconvenience to the citizens must be minimised and people are to be sensitized about exemptions during the nationwide lockdown.