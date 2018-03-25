​​ ​
On data leak to US company by Narendra Modi App allegation, KJ Alphons has this to say

Union Minister KJ Alphons on Sunday dismissed data leak through Narendra Modi app, terming allegations as 'fake stories'.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: March 25, 2018 6:38 PM
narendra modi app, narendra modi, pm narendra modi Union Minister KJ Alphons, data leak, data leak allegations Union Minister KJ Alphons (ANI)

Union Minister KJ Alphons on Sunday dismissed data leak through Narendra Modi app, terming allegations as “fake stories”. The PM very often use this app, which is his personal, to interact with the people. Yesterday, French security researcher Elliot Alderson had claimed that the app shares private information of users to a US company Clever Tap without their consent. According to ANI, rebutting reports, the minister said, “You think Prime Minister is going to give your data to a private company! Don’t believe such fake stories.”

The allegations, which came days after Cambridge Analytica scandal, not only created outrage on the social media but also led to a political tussle. Earlier in the day, Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged PM Modi was giving the data shared by app users to his “friends in American companies”.

“What is given in Aadhaar are just name and address. Your biometric data is with UIDAI and let me assure you that it has not been breached, it’s absolutely secure. We have given authorisation to government agencies to access Aadhaar information,” Alphons further said as per the agency.

Even as claims of data theft have been going on social media, a report claimed an alleged data leak on a system run by a state-owned company which allowed access to private information of Aadhaar holders , Indian Express reported.

The minister had earlier also questioned those who do not have any problem sharing their “fingerprints and iris” in a foreign country.

“We have absolutely no problems going and putting our fingerprints and the iris and getting your whole body naked before the white man at all. We have no problem. But when the government of India, which is your government, asks you your name and your address, nothing more, there’s a massive revolution in the country saying it’s an intrusion into the privacy of the individual. I mean, how far can we go? Let the Supreme Court decide,” the paper quoted him as saying.

  1. Dipanker Koley
    Mar 26, 2018 at 2:08 pm
    I don't think foreign immigration check is linking my financial and other personal details with my iden y info. And out of our total population, what portion is travelling to foreign countries? When my info is linked to every private info I should have, I have the point to get concerned. When the person in chief for the privacy talks about 5ft thick wall for the protection, I definitely have the point to get concerned. And these ministers and leaders prove their worth by opening their mouths. Rather I should thank them for opening their mouths and exposing their understanding and concern!!
    Reply
    1. Dmg Klburg
      Mar 26, 2018 at 5:30 am
      ABSOLUTELY RIGHT! ONLY UNEMPLOYED POLITICIANS ARE competing PAPPU in REVEALING THEIR IGNORANCE HOPING SOME ONE GIVE THEM SOME WORK!
      Reply
      1. Priya Singh
        Mar 25, 2018 at 7:46 pm
        What kind of talk is this. Mr. Alphons, if you cannot talk in a dignified and responsible manner, just shut up. Are you the one who has gone naked before the white man. Seems very likely, you seem to have extensive experience.
        Reply

