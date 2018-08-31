On complaint against Priya Prakash Varrier’s viral wink, CJI asks ‘you have no other job’?

The Supreme Court on Friday quashed an FIR against Malayalam actor and social media sensation Priya Prakash Varrier. (Source: YouTube)

The Supreme Court on Friday quashed an FIR against Malayalam actor and social media sensation Priya Prakash Varrier, director and the producer of Malayalam movie ‘Oru Adaar Love’. The complaint had alleged that the ‘wink song’ video had hurt the religious sentiments of the Muslim community. A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said the Malayalam folk song, on which the song has been picturised with Varrier, has been in the public domain since 1978 and the song video cannot be termed as blasphemous.

According to a report by NDTV, CJI Misra also asked the complainant if he/she have no other job. “Somebody in a film sings a song and you have no other job but to file a case,” he was quoted as saying in the report.

The bench said that it will allow the writ petition of Varrier and others and quash the FIR lodged against them in Telangana and further direct no FIR or any complaint under Section 200 of CrPC will be entertained against the petitioners for picturization of the song in question.

The bench referred to a verdict delivered in a similar case lodged against cricketer MS Dhoni and said no offence under Section 295 A of the IPC is made out against the 18-year-old actor and others in the present case.

Varrier had shot to fame after her ‘wink video’ had gone viral on the internet. She had even sought protection from an FIR lodged on complaints alleging that the lyrics of the song ‘Manikya Malaraya Poovi’ from the movie was “offensive” and “violated the religious sentiment of a particular community”.

The actor had told the top court that song praises the love between the Prophet Mohammed and his first wife Khadeeja and “has been misunderstood by the complainants”. She had also said it was a traditional song sung by Muslims in north Kerala’s Malabar region.

“It is submitted that a song, which …. has been cherished by more than one crore Muslim population of Kerala, cannot suddenly offend the religious sentiments of the Muslim community,” it had said.