On camera, security guards at Noida high-rise rough up residents with sticks; FIR lodged

Security guards at Noida’s Sector 39-based Lotus Boulevard housing society were seen in a video assaulting two residents inside the premises. The whole incident was recorded in CCTV cameras while some people filmed the video using their smartphones. Soon, the videos went viral on social media platforms drawing criticism from several quarters.

Noida Police has lodged an FIR in connection with the incident and said that strict action will be taken against the guilty. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said the police has received a complaint at the Sector 39 police station and a team visited the spot for a probe.

“We received information that security guards of a Noida society beat a resident. Our SHO of the area rushed to the site. They inquired people about the incident and later got CCTV footage from there which clearly shows that the guards have beaten the resident mercilessly. We have recorded their statement and lodged an FIR. We will take strict action as we can see that guards used sticks, batons to beat the resident. We will take action against each person involved directly or indirectly in the incident,” said the official.

थाना सेक्टर-39 नोएडा क्षेत्र में एक सोसाइटी के सिक्योरिटी गार्ड्स द्वारा मारपीट की गई थी जिसके सम्बन्ध में एडीसीपी नोएडा द्वारा दी गयी बाइट। pic.twitter.com/WBlURsyGa9 — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) September 8, 2021

The less than one-minute-long video that went viral on social media shows around half a dozen uniformed security personnel purportedly taking on two residents wearing shorts and t-shirts at the entry point on the ground floor of the building. One of the residents fought back with a wooden stick that was left by security personnel, prompting their other colleagues to rush back and hit the man, who was held by his neck by another one of the security personnel, the video showed. Another resident who came to the rescue of the man also got hit before all security guards left. The exact reason behind the brawl is not clear yet.