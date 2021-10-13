On camera, Karnataka Congress leaders discuss ‘corruption’ by DK Shivakumar; ‘interesting’, says BJP

The Congress leaders also shared a laugh after discussing that DK Shivakumar stutters while talking as if he is drunk.

The Congress party in Karnataka has wound up in an embarrassing position after a video of a discussion between two of their own party leaders went viral on social media. In the video which has now been shared by BJP leaders, former Member of Parliament VS Ugrappa and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee media coordinator Saleem Ahmed were seen discussing scandals involving State Congress president and Kanakapura MLA DK Shivakumar. The duo was caught on camera discussing bribes taken by DK Shivakumar and his aide Mulgund.

Saleem Ahmed can be heard saying that they used to take six to eight per cent and now take 10-12 per cent as ‘DK adjustment’. Ahmed further alleged that Mulgund has made around Rs 50-100 crore and wondered how much would have DK made. They apparently also discussed that Shivakumar is of no use for the party.

The Congress leaders also shared a laugh after discussing that DK Shivakumar stutters while talking as if he is drunk. Ugrappa said that while party workers fought hard to make DK state president, he has hurt the workers and the party.

The ruling BJP shared the video while calling it ‘interesting’.

“Former Congress MP V S Ugrappa and KPCC media coordinator Salim discuss how Party president DK Shivakumar takes bribes and a close aide of his has made between 50-100 crores in collection. They are also discussing how he stutters while talking and as if he is drunk. Interesting,” said Amit Malviya, In-charge of BJP’s National Information & Technology Department.

The Congress jumped to damage control mode after the video went viral. The party has suspended Saleem Ahmed while it has issued a show-cause notice to Ugrappa.

Notably, in 2017, a video of former Karnataka CM and BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa and late former Union minister Ananth Kumar had gone viral in which Kumar was seen telling Yeddyurappa that they both had given money to party high command when they were in power. Kumar made the remarks while discussing the allegation that Siddaramaiah had paid Rs 1000 crore to the Congress high command.