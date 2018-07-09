On Burhan Wani death anniversary, Hizbul Mujahideen names IPS officer’s brother as its own: Who is he?

Shams-ul-Haq, brother of an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer. Photo released by Hizbul Mujahideen.

Shams-ul-Haq, brother of an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, has reportedly joined the Hizbul Mujahideen. On the death anniversary of its commander Burhan Wani, the terror outfit released the pictures of 20 youths who have joined it since May 21 this year. The pictures included that of Haq, who had gone missing in May this year. A month earlier, security forces had neutralised seven terrorists in an encounter at Haq’s house in Shopian, reports The Indian Express. According to IE, Haq is a resident of Draggad village in south Kashmir’s Shopian. He was living at Hyderpora in Srinagar and pursuing a degree in Unani medicine before May, when he went missing.

Hizbul posted pictures of its new recruits on social networking sites. They show the young men wielding assault rifles. A police officer told IE that they had inputs about several youths seen in the pictures, but the terror outfit didn’t release them on social media. “Perhaps, they were waiting for this day (Burhan Wani death anniversary,” the officer said, adding it seems to be another attempt by Hizbul to glamourise militancy.

The new Hizbul recruits, as seen in the pictures, hail mostly from south Kashmir and the prominent names include Waseem Ahmad Rather, Tauseef Ahmad Thoker, Irfan Rashid Dar and Feroz Ahmad Dar. At least four of the new recruits are from North Kashmir.

Among the new recruits of Hizbul is Waseem Ahmad Rather, who was pursuing PhD in English, after completing his Masters, before joining the terror group. Thoker has completed B.Ed and Masters in Mathematics. He is a resident of Charsoo in Awantipore. Irfan Rashid Dar was a Special Police Officer, who had decamped with his service rifle from Pampore police station on June 27. Dar was serving as the Personal Security Officer of Pampore’s Station House Officer. Feroz Dar holds Masters in Arts and Bachelor’s degree in Physical education.

Burhan Wani was killed on 8 July July. His death resulted in widespread protests across Kashmir.