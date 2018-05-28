On BJP vs Rest, Rajnath Singh says ‘united’ Opposition to push NDA tally further in 2019 Lok Sabha elections

File pic of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has ruled out any threat to the Bharatiya Janata Party from the coming together of opposition parties ahead of the next year’s general election. Speaking to The Indian Express on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the Narendra Modi government, Singh said that the opposition parties are getting together as “they need each other’s support”. He said that the “BJP is not scared”.

Rubbishing opposition’s allegations of a sense of ‘fear and insecurity’ under the BJP-led government’s rule, Singh said that politics should not be done by “breaking the society into pieces and creating hatred”. He also accused the opposition of attempting to create fear among people against the BJP government because they can’t argue on points that government was doing “nothing for the poor, women, and the downtrodden”. He said that good governance will prevail over the caste equations in 2019.

“You may have seen there is an increase in such incidents and criticism in the election year. My view is that politics should be on the basis of issues. You cannot do politics breaking society into pieces or creating hatred,” Singh told IE.

As per Singh’s calculations, the coming together of opposition parties may further push the tally of the NDA next year. He said that people will ask “how so may parties how will so many people come together and run a government?”

“Caste coalitions will disintegrate in front of good governance,” he said.

Calling upon all those who are indulging in such politics to introspect, he said that the NDA government has followed the policy of “justice to all and appeasement of none” in the last four years. Assrting that the government was not indulging in the politics of hatred, Singh said that those who practice it need to introspect. “Those who are doing it (politics of hatred), should think about it. Even the opposition should introspect. Politics should be done by earning love and affection, and by winning hearts,” he added.

Singh said that the government has always acted swiftly whenever there has been an incident of violence. He said that the MHA has refused to categorise incidents as being directed against Hindus, Muslims or Christians. “We have not let injustice to be done to anyone,” the Home Minister said.

On government’s criticism of the Supreme Court’s order to amend the SC/ST Act, Singh said that the government will take effective measures to ensure that the rights of the weaker section of the society are secured. “We will not let a sense of insecurity be created among any section of the society,” he said as he declined to comment on whether the government will bring an ordinance to this effect.