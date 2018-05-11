On Biplab Deb’s tirade, a reaction from Amit Shah you should not miss

Deb is once again drawing flak for his statement which is being deemed as irresponsible and insensitive from someone who heads an entire province.

It seems that Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb’s tirade of bizarre statements isn’t ending anytime soon. Deb, who has made a number of insensitive statements recently, has now said that freedom fighter Rabindra Nath Tagore had returned a Nobel Prize to protest against the British – a factually incorrect statement. The chief minister is once again drawing flak for his statement which is being deemed as irresponsible and insensitive from someone who heads an entire province. As a matter of fact, Tagore had once returned the designation ‘sir’ in protest.

His statements have been mocked at social media forums and have even reached the national leadership which recently reprimanded him for the same. People were amused that Deb, a candidate handpicked by BJP chief Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi to head crucial state of Tripura, was making such statements. Recently, Amit Shah was also questioned on Deb’s gaffes. During an interaction with India Today television, Shah was asked for his reaction to Deb’s comments where he claimed that the Internet was present in Mahabharat’s time. To this, Shah replied and said, “Abhi naye hain, samajh jayenge” (he is new, will understand). However, Shah expressed satisfaction with Deb’s work on ground.

Recently, IANS had reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had summoned Deb over his controversial statements. As per the report, Deb was summoned to meet Modi and BJP President Amit Shah on May 2 in the national capital.

Deb, who took charge as chief minister of Tripura after a historic power shift last month, had stated that the Internet and satellite communication existed during the Mahabharata era.

“Internet and satellite communication had existed in the days of ‘Mahabharata’. How else could Sanjaya (the charioteer of King Dhritarashtra in the epic) give a detailed account and description to the blind king about the battle of Kurukshetra? It means internet was there, the satellites and that technology was there in this country at that time,” the CM had said in what appeared to be his first in series of controversial comment.

Later, he courted a controversy for questioning the crowning of Diana Hayden as Miss World in 1997.

Giving out a bizarre logic, the chief minister also stated that mechanical engineers should not opt for civil services, but civil engineers should. The chief minister further asked the youth seeking employment to set up paan shops instead of running after political parties. The CM also asked youth to explore a career in the dairy field and keep cows.