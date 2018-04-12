On Ambedkar Jayanti, PM Narendra Modi’s big Dalit outreach and a stern message to MPs

Addressing the MPs via teleconference, Modi on Wednesday asked every lawmaker to provide 100 free LPG connections at the occasion of ‘Ujjwala Panchayat Day’ on April 20.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed Bharatiya Janata Party’s MPs to aggressively reach out to the Dalit and rural population in their constituency and make them aware of the welfare schemes launched by the government for poor. The development comes days before B R Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14 when the government is scheduled to launch a three-week Gram Swaraj Abhiyan.

Addressing the MPs via teleconference, Modi on Wednesday asked every lawmaker to provide 100 free LPG connections at the occasion of ‘Ujjwala Panchayat Day’ on April 20, The Indian Express reported.

The central government has already announced its plans to hold Gram Swaraj Abhiyan to reach out to rural households from April 14 to May 5. As per the official note, the campaign is aimed to promote social harmony and increase government’s reach to poor households. It also aims to provide the government with a feedback on programmes and enroll in new initiatives.

Speaking to MPs on the occasion social reformer Jyotiba Phule’s birth anniversary, the prime minister stressed that every lawmaker should spend at least two nights in Dalit-dominated villages.

The prime minister said that he will be visiting Bijapur in Chhattisgarh on April 14 to join the programme, IANS reported. “The BJP government is continuously working hard to fulfil the dreams of ‘Gram Swaraj’ by leaders such as B.R Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi, in which social justice, education, brotherhood, respect for women, upliftment of poor and villagers and cleanliness can be strengthened,” the prime minister said.

Modi further highlighted his government’s efforts in making the country stronger and self-reliant by ensuring social justice, providing education and empowering women and poor. Modi emphasised that ‘New India’ dream can be only achieved by the strengthening and development of villages. “With the improvement of living standards of people in rural India, the country will automatically move ahead on the path of development,” he said. He asked all the party representatives to go from people to people and village to village to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach women, farmers and poor people.

Also, underfire for alleged atricities on Dalits, the BJP in Uttar Pradesh has planned to take out an “Ambedkar Mission Padyatra” in all districts of the state on April 13. Under the Yatra, the BJP leaders will visit Dalit-dominated areas to hold meetings and clean and garland Ambedkar statues. On Wednesday, BJP chief Amit Shah visited Samata Mulak Chowk with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Shah paid tribute at the statue of Dalit icon Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary.