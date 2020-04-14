On Ambedkar Jayanti, PM Modi’s emphasis on ‘We The People’ in today’s speech gets Twitter talking

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation wherein he announced the extension of the lockdown period till May 3. The PM praised the people’s resolve to defeat coronavirus by following preventive measures and adhering to social distancing norms.

During his nearly 25-minute televised address to the nation, PM Modi mentioned that the past few weeks have shown the power of the unified resolve of people of India, thus symbolising the true meaning of the words “We the people of India”. The Prime Minister has emphasised on the strenght of a collective resolve of 1.3 billion Indians in his previous address as well, but linking it to the Preamble of our Constitution caught the eye of many citizens.

“Our Constitution talks about ‘We the People’. The spirit was displayed during this (lockdown) period,” PM Modi said, lauding the people’s participation in the fight against coronavirus and following lockdown rules. In his address, the Prime Minister also sought the people’s support on seven issues, which includes maintaining social distancing and helping the poor.

Notably, ‘We the People’ is the opening phrase of the Preamble to India’s Constitution which was penned by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and it was notable that the PM chose to underline its importance today, April 14, when the nation marks Ambedkar Jayanti, the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar.

The Prime Minister’s reference to the ‘We the People’ in his address evoked strong support from the people. Many took to Twitter to extend their support to the PM’s call so much so that ‘We the people of India’ started trending on the micro-blogging site.

People said that the words strengthened their resolve in fighting the war against coronavirus in a unified way.

The Prime Minister, while announcing a 19-day extension to the continuing lockdown, also said that there will be a strict watch on states and there may be a limited resumption of activities in areas where coronavirus cases are in control. The Prime Minister said that a review of the lockdown restrictions for these areas will be carried out on April 20 and stressed the need to strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the government and the administration over the next week. Meanwhile, the Union Health Minister said that the death toll due to coronavirus infection in the country has risen to 339 while the number of cases have soared to 10,363.