On 26/11 Mumbai terror attack anniversary, Yogi Adityanath says Congress govt fed terrorists with Biryani, BJP govt killed them

Training guns at Congress in poll-bound Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shoots down terrorists who were once fed with biryani under Congress government rule. The Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that the grand old party had done some divisive politics, and as a result of that, terrorism was at its peak under Manmohan Singh government.

“Today, you can see that the terrorists who were fed with biryani by the Congress are now being gunned down by us,” Adityanath was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The Uttar Pradesh CM made his comments in reference to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Ajmal Kasab, the only terrorist who was caught alive after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The terrorist was later hanged to death in 2012. Adityanath further said that Congress leaders started criticising soldiers while supporting Naxalites, separatists and terrorists in the country after suffering a major defeat in 2014 elections. “Neither is a democracy a descendant of any heritage nor is it a mafia raj. Democracy has no place for terrorism, Naxalites and separatists,” Adityanath said

Adityanath further said that people criticise the Congress for its “stand against country and its traditions”, but get trapped in its false promises.

Adityanath said that Congress has always dishonoured the sacrifice made by Rajisthani people for the country. “Rajasthan stands at the top for shedding its blood for the nation and the Congress has always dishonoured the martyrdom of Rajasthan as it allows the terrorists to breed on our soil and it gives space to Naxalism to sustain,” he claimed.

The comments by Uttar Pradesh chief minister came on 10th anniversary of 26/11 terror attack on Mumbai which resulted in death of 166 people.