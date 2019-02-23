Omar Abdullah thanks PM Narendra Modi for breaking his silence on attacks against Kashmiris

By: | Published: February 23, 2019 8:27 PM

"Thank you @narendramodi Sahib. Aaj aap ne hamaray dil ki baat keh di (you have conveyed the feelings of our heart)," National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted.

“It’s been a more than a week since the terrible attack in Pulwama & more than a week that Kashmiris have been bearing the brunt of the public anger. Perhaps finally after PM @narendramodi Sb has spoken these forces targeting Kashmiris will stop in their tracks,” the NC leader said.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for breaking his silence on attacks against Kashmiris in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack and expressed hope that such incidents would not recur. “Thank you @narendramodi Sahib. Aaj aap ne hamaray dil ki baat keh di (you have conveyed the feelings of our heart),” Abdullah tweeted.

Addressing a rally at Rajasthan’s Tonk district, the prime minister said, “Our fight is not against Kashmiris.”

