Omar Abdullah slams J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik, says he should first find out about his own reputation in Delhi

Earlier in the day, the National Conference leader backed Imran Khan after the Pakistan PM found himself in an embarrassing situation when no US delegation received him on his arrival to the US.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday slammed Governor Satya Pal Malik for telling militants to kill the politicians perceived to be corrupt and said that Malik should first find out about his own reputation in Delhi these days before he sanctions unlawful killings.

Malik courted controversy in the day when he asked the militants to rise against “those who have looted the wealth of Kashmir for years”. Speaking at a tourism function in Kargil of Ladakh region, Malik said, “These boys who have picked up guns are killing their own people, they are killing PSOs (personal security officer) and SPOs (special police officers). Why are you killing them? Kill those who have looted the wealth of Kashmir. Have you killed any of them?”

The Governor went on to explain that guns have never been the solution to problems. He further claimed that during encounters, the foreign militant takes two days to die and the local two hours. “According to our estimates, at present there are 250 militants including 125 foreign militants. During encounters, the foreign militant takes two days to die and the local two hours. There was an outfit called LTTE in Sri Lanka and it had support as well but it has also been finished,” he said.

Responding to Malik’s comments, Abdullah wrote on Twitter, “This man, ostensibly a responsible man occupying a constitutional position, tells militants to kill politicians perceived to be corrupt. Perhaps the man should find out about his own reputation in Delhi these days before sanctioning unlawful killings & kangaroo courts.”

This man, ostensibly a responsible man occupying a constitutional position, tells militants to kill politicians perceived to be corrupt. Perhaps the man should find out about his own reputation in Delhi these days before sanctioning unlawful killings & kangaroo courts. https://t.co/bsa9khBjkC — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 21, 2019

Earlier in the day, the National Conference leader backed Imran Khan after the Pakistan Prime Minister found himself in an embarrassing situation when no US delegation received him on his arrival to the US. Criticising US, Abdullah said that Khan saved money for his country that it need not spend. He did not wear his ego on his sleeve like most “leaders” do, the NC leader added.

Kashmir has been a hotbed of militancy for a long time. According to the government, the security forces have eliminated 113 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir as on June 16 while 18 civilians were also killed in the state.