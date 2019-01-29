Omar Abdullah returns Amit Shah’s OROP jibe at Congress with ODOMOS

National Conference chief Omar Abdullah

Hours after BJP president Amit Shah came out with a new full form of OROP to target Congress for promoting “Only Rahul Only Priyanka” at a public rally in Himachal Pradesh, former Jammu and Kashmir chief Minister and National Conference chief Omar Abdullah returned the favour with another fanciful expansion, this time for ODOMOS.

“While the rest of the country suffers from too much ODOMOS – overdose (of) only Modi only Shah,” Abdullah tweeted referring to Amit Shah’s statement.

Earlier on Monday, while interacting at a public meeting in Himachal Pradesh’s Una, Amit Shah had said that while the Modi government kept its promise to defence personnel on One Rank One Pension (OROP) within a year of coming to power, Congress promoted ‘Only Rahul Only Priyanka’.

“When BJP government was formed, within one year Modi ji delivered on his promise on One rank one pension (OROP). Modi ji gave OROP to our jawans, Congress gave ‘only Rahul only Priyanka’, one rank one pension,” he said.

The BJP president’s jibe had come close to a year after Congress president Rahul Gandhi rechristened the GST as the “Gabbar Singh Tax”. The phrase stuck on for some time before Gujarat assembly elections which the BJP managed to win by a narrow margin.

Amit Shah, while comparing the present BJP government in the state with previous Congress further added that it was only after Jairam Thakur formed his government that people started considering the government as one of their own. “In the five years of Congress rule, there was no place for others except, raja, rani and the prince. But now people consider Jairam Thakur government as one of their own,” he added.