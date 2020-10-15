  • MORE MARKET STATS

Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti join hands in alliance of Gupkar Declaration signatories

By: |
Updated: Oct 15, 2020 7:04 PM

In a tweet, former chief minister Omar Abdullah said that "it is an alliance formed by the original signatories to the Gupkar Declaration and has been given a proper name and structure today".

The parties include NC, PDP, CPI(M), PC, JKPM and ANC.

 

All the signatories of Gupkar Declaration including PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and NC President Farooq Abdullah have come together to form an alliance to fight for the restoration of special status and statehood of Jammu and Kashmir. In a tweet, former chief minister Omar Abdullah said that “it is an alliance formed by the original signatories to the Gupkar Declaration and has been given a proper name and structure today”. The parties include NC, PDP, CPI(M), PC, JKPM and ANC.

Related News

(Story to be updated)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Omar Abdullah Mehbooba Mufti join hands in alliance of Gupkar Declaration signatories
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1‘Irony, Manmohan Singh did not see loot of Waqf land’: BJP claims massive scam in Karnataka
2Punjab: CM Amarinder Singh announces 33% reservation for women in government jobs
3Mehbooba Mufti, released from detention, to attend Gupkar Declaration meet called by Farooq Abdullah