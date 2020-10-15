Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti join hands in alliance of Gupkar Declaration signatories

All the signatories of Gupkar Declaration including PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and NC President Farooq Abdullah have come together to form an alliance to fight for the restoration of special status and statehood of Jammu and Kashmir. In a tweet, former chief minister Omar Abdullah said that “it is an alliance formed by the original signatories to the Gupkar Declaration and has been given a proper name and structure today”. The parties include NC, PDP, CPI(M), PC, JKPM and ANC.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.