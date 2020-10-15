Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti join hands in alliance of Gupkar Declaration signatories

The parties include NC, PDP, CPI(M), PC, JKPM and ANC.

All the signatories of Gupkar Declaration including PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and NC President Farooq Abdullah have come together to form an alliance to fight for the restoration of special status and statehood of Jammu and Kashmir. In a tweet, former chief minister Omar Abdullah said that “it is an alliance formed by the original signatories to the Gupkar Declaration and has been given a proper name and structure today”. The parties include NC, PDP, CPI(M), PC, JKPM and ANC.

(Story to be updated)