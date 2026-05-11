Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday defended the Union Territory administration’s stand on liquor shops, saying the government was neither promoting alcohol consumption nor changing existing policy norms.

Speaking to reporters, Abdullah said liquor outlets in Jammu and Kashmir were meant only for people whose religious beliefs allow alcohol consumption. He noted that no previous government in the region had imposed a blanket ban on such establishments, adding that allowing people a personal choice should not be seen as encouraging drinking.

“These (wine) shops are intended specifically for those individuals whose religious beliefs permit them to consume alcohol. No government in Jammu and Kashmir, to date, has ever imposed a complete ban on these establishments. This does not imply that we wish to encourage increased consumption; it simply means that those whose religious tenets permit the use or consumption of alcohol are free to do so,” he said.

The Chief Minister stressed that the administration remained cautious about the social impact of alcohol and did not want young people to be influenced by it.

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‘No New Liquor Shops Opened’: Abdullah

Abdullah said his government had taken several steps to ensure alcohol was not easily accessible to the youth. According to him, no new liquor shops had been opened under the present administration.

He further stated that authorities were being careful about the location of existing outlets so they were not placed in areas where young people could be negatively influenced.

The National Conference leader also accused his political rivals of raising the issue to divert attention from what he described as their own shortcomings and failures in governance.

Omar Abdullah welcomes relief for AAP MLA Mehraj Malik

Separately, Abdullah had earlier welcomed the Jammu and Kashmir High Court’s decision to quash the detention of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Calling the detention a misuse of the law, Abdullah supported the court’s view that the case did not justify restricting the liberty of an elected representative.

Malik had been detained in September 2025 over allegations linked to public order and security concerns before the High Court ordered his release.