Omar Abdullah hits out at PM Modi over mega video conference with BJP workers 

By: | Published: February 28, 2019 3:14 PM

The prime minister on Thursday had direct dialogue with BJP workers and volunteers as part of the party's mera booth 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' programme through, what the party claims, the "world's largest video conference".

Omar Abdullah hits out at PM Modi over mega video conference with BJP workers

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah Thursday said Narendra Modi “continuing” with his election campaign either indicates that the IAF pilot in Pakistani captivity will be back home in the next couple of days or that the prime minister “does not care enough”. The prime minister on Thursday had direct dialogue with BJP workers and volunteers as part of the party’s mera booth ‘Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot’ programme through, what the party claims, the “world’s largest video conference”.

“PM Modi continuing with his #Elections2019 campaign is the surest sign #WingCommanderAbhinandan will be back in the next 24-48 hours. Either that or he really just couldn’t care less,” Abdullah said in a tweet. He had Wednesday called for suspension of all political activities till Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthman, who was captured by Pakistan, returns home.

“PM Modi must suspend his political activities until #WingCommanderAbhinandan is returned safely. It can’t be business as usual with him cross-crossing the country at tax payer expense making political speeches while our pilot is a Pakistani captive,” Abdullah had said in a tweets after the IAF pilot’s capture by Pakistan was confirmed. He had also suggested that opposition parties postpone their Wednesday meeting.

