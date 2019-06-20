Om Birla talks tough on Day 1 of new job, says Parliament no place for placards or religious slogans

Published: June 20, 2019 11:25:27 AM

Om BirlaNewly-elected Speaker for the 17th Lok Sabha, Om Birla conducts the proceedings during its first session, at Parliament in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Taking a strong stand against misconduct by members of Parliament, newly elected Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has said that he will not allow raising of religious slogans or show of placards in the House, according to Hindustan Times. The Speaker’s non-nonsense stand came on a day when the Lok Sabha virtually turned into a battleground for political oneupmanship when members raised religious slogans during the swearing-in of some of the newly elected MPs in the House.

“I don’t think Parliament is the place for sloganeering, for showing placards, or for coming to the well,” he told the Hindustan Times in an interview. Birla said that those who want to raise slogans can go and demonstrate on the road.

Om Birla’s name was proposed by PM Modi, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari. Along with all the parties in the NDA alliance, Birla’s candidature was backed by a number of Opposition parties, namely the Congress and Trinamool Congress. He was elected as the Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha unanimously.

After taking oath on Wednesday, Birla had said that he would remain fair and unbiased. He said that he would strive to provide equal opportunities to all members of the house and not discriminate on the basis of their political affiliation or size of their respective parties.

Birla is a two-time MP from Rajasthan’s Kota-Bundi seat and his choice to succed eight-time parliamentarian Sumitra Mahajan came as a surprise. The post of the Lok Sabha speaker is usually occupied by MPs with experience and seniority. Birla had represented Kota Assembly seat thrice in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, before his election to the Lok Sabha in 2014.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha at 11am today. The budget session of the Parliament commenced from Monday. Newly elected Lok Sabha MP’s took oath in the first two days after it met for the first time since Lok Sabha election results were announced on June 23. While 313 MPs took oath on the first day, remaining 222 members were sworn in on Tuesday.

