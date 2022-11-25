‘Old script of AAP’: BJP dismisses Manish Sisodia’s ‘conspiracy to kill Kejriwal’ allegations

A day after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hatching a conspiracy to assassinate Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal fearing poll defeats in Gujarat and the MCD, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari dismissed the allegations as an “old script” of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Notably, Tiwari is among those AAP has accused of involvement in the “conspiracy” against the Delhi CM.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Tiwari said, “The way an AAP MLA was thrashed by his own party volunteers for selling MCD poll tickets, I am concerned about the safety of Kejriwal. Sisodia is reading the old script that BJP is conspiring to kill Kejriwal.”

“He does this every year, claiming murder threat to Kejriwal. I don’t understand what is going on as Kejriwal claims Sisodia will be arrested, Sisodia himself prophecies that Kejriwal will be murdered,” he added.

The BJP MP, further claimed that Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP top brass were responsible for the death of 55-year-old AAP trade wing secretary Sandeep Bhardwaj who was found hanging at his residence in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden area on Thursday.

“Bhardwaj was assured a ticket by AAP for MCD polls. But the ticket was sold to someone else which forced him to commit suicide. Forcing someone to commit suicide is like murdering the person,” Tiwari said, demanding a high-level probe into the death of the AAP leader, reported PTI.

On Thursday, Sisodia claimed that the BJP was hatching a “conspiracy” to kill Kejriwal, adding that the AAP is not scared of such petty politics. “Due to the fear of defeats in the Gujarat and MCD elections, the BJP is hatching a conspiracy to kill Arvind Kejriwal. Their MP Manoj Tiwari is openly asking his hooligans to attack Kejriwal and he has done complete planning for it. The AAP is not scared of their petty politics, and now people will give a reply to their hooliganism,” Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

The AAP, in a statement, wrote that if anything happens to Kejriwal, the saffron-party must be held responsible.

Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has directed the city police commissioner to take cognisance of the allegations, PTI reported, citing sources.