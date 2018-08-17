Old Coleroon Bridge to be demolished: Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister Vellamandi N Natarajan

The Old Coleroon Bridge here would be demolished as it has developed cracks owing to heavy discharge of water into the Cauvery, Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister Vellamandi N Natarajan said today. He was speaking to reporters after inspecting the flood-like situation.
The pier of the bridge has developed cracks and posed a danger to motorists, so it would be razed down once the waters recede, the Minister said. The new bridge adjacent to the old one would be used as a two-way. The old bridge was built in the 1920s.