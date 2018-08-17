Old Coleroon Bridge to be demolished: Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister Vellamandi N Natarajan

The pier of the bridge has developed cracks and posed a danger to motorists, so it would be razed down once the waters recede, the Minister said.

The Old Coleroon Bridge here would be demolished as it has developed cracks owing to heavy discharge of water into the Cauvery, Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister Vellamandi N Natarajan said today. He was speaking to reporters after inspecting the flood-like situation.

The pier of the bridge has developed cracks and posed a danger to motorists, so it would be razed down once the waters recede, the Minister said. The new bridge adjacent to the old one would be used as a two-way. The old bridge was built in the 1920s.