Ola to file complaint against Bengaluru driver who tried to kidnap woman passenger on way to airport

A 28-year-old Ola cab driver Suresh has allegedly tried to kidnap a 30-year-old Bengaluru woman heading towards the airport in a cab on Wednesday night. The woman was rescued after she was heard screaming and banging on the window by toll-gate officials and motorists near KIA toll plaza on Ballari Road. The company has expressed disappointment over the incident and has decided to file a formal police complaint at the Chikkajala Police Station in Bengaluru against both the cab owner and the driver.

“We are extremely pained and appalled by the incident and share the anguish and the concern of our customer. The Company has decided to file a formal police complaint at the Chikkajala Police Station in Bengaluru against both the Cab owner and the driver. We have already shared all the relevant information with the local police and extended full cooperation to aid in the Police investigations to ensure speedy justice,” an Ola spokesperson said in a statement.

The incident took place after the victim, a resident of Indiranagar and employed with a private company, booked the cab from Banaswadi to go to Kempegowda International Airport at around 11:30 pm. As the driver didn’t take the usual route, the woman sensed that something was wrong.

She claimed that the driver did not slow down and was going towards Yelahanka junction instead of the airport.

After they crossed the ramp leading to KIA, she noticed a toll plaza since the car had slowed down. So, she hammered on the window glass and started shouting. A couple of motorists and few cab drivers noticed her and chased their vehicle for nearly 400 metres before pulling the driver out.

The incident comes a month after a Bengaluru-based architect was allegedly held hostage, forcibly made to disrobe and get nude photos clicked by an Ola driver. He had also threatened to call his friends and gang-rape her.