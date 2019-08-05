Ola cab driver robbed near Delhi, car snatched; police recovers in 40 mins, arrests one

Searches are underway to nab the other robber and a case is being registered, he said.

Two people robbed a cab driver of his car in Greater Noida, but police recovered the vehicle in 40 minutes and arrested one of the perpetrators after an encounter in the early hours of Monday, officials said. The victim, was a driver with taxi-aggregator Ola, and the robbery took place around 1:35 am near D Park, which falls under the Ecotech-3 police station area, they said.

The armed robbers fled with the Delhi-registered cab, a Swift Dzire, towards Bhatta, under the Surajpur police station. Personnel at the station were alerted and they chased the accused, recovering the vehicle from the Bhatta roundabout in Greater Noida around 2:15 am following an exchange of fire, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna, said.

One of the robbers Tarun Guatam, a native of Agra, was seriously injured in the encounter and he has been hospitalised, the officer said, adding that Gautam’s accomplice managed to escape. The SSP said a firearm along with some ammunition was recovered from his possession. Searches are underway to nab the other robber and a case is being registered, he said.

The officials said almost a dozen alleged criminals, including contract killers and those accused in loot and murder cases, were arrested after nine encounters with the police during last week in Noida and Greater Noida.