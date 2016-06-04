Ola cab driver assault case: Nigerian woman held

A 26-year-old Nigerian woman has been arrested in connection with the alleged assault on an Ola cab driver by a group of African persons in south Delhi’s Rajpur Khurd area earlier this week, the second arrest in the case.

A Rwandan woman, identified as Kefa, was arrested on May 30, the day the incident was reported, police said today.

“The second accused, Janet, who is a native of Nigeria, was arrested yesterday in Delhi,” a senior official said.

Both Janet and Kefa were allegedly living here with expired visas. While Kefa was arrested once in Bangalore last year, records pertaining to Janet are being checked, the official said.

From preliminary investigation, it has emerged that Janet and Kefa had booked 51-year-old Nooruddin’s cab through Ola services for Dwarka. Once he arrived at Rajpur Khurd, the same locality in which African persons were allegedly attacked by locals earlier, he saw that six persons — four men and two women — were waiting for him.

He had alleged that the group was drunk. As he refused to take more than four passengers, a heated argument broke out and he was allegedly thrashed by them on May 30.

The four accused men have also been identified. Efforts are on to arrest them, the official added.