Okram Ibobi Singh Election Result 2022 Live Updates: Thoubal Election Result 2022 Okram Ibobi Singh of Congress vs Leitanthem Basanta Singh of BJP

Okram Ibobi Singh Manipur Election Results 2022, Thoubal Constituency Election Result 2022 Live News: Thoubal assembly seat is considered to be a Congress bastion where the BJP is yet to open its account.

Thoubal Election Result 2022 Live Updates: Thoubal assembly seat in the Thoubal district of Manipur is considered to be a Congress bastion where the BJP is yet to open its account. The former chief minister and senior Congres leader Okram Ibobi Singh is trying his luck for the fourth time. He had bagged the seat on the previous three occasions defeating Leitanthem Tomba Singh in 2007, Oinam Indira (BJP) in 2012 and Leitanthem Basanta Singh (BJP) in 2017. Basanta Singh is the son of Tomba Singh and is the BJP candidate again from the seat. There are six seats in Thoubal district and the Congress had won five of them in 2017.

On the other hand, Congress is doing its every bit to hold on to its stronghold after the party lost 16 of its MLAs to the ruling BJP in the last five years. Manipur’s Pangal Muslim community who constitutes eight per cent of the state’s population reside mostly in Thoubal and have been backing the Congress traditionally. Now, it will be interesting to see whether Ibobi Singh continues his winning streak or whether Basanta Singh will emerge as a giant killer. Sixty seats of Manipur went to the polls in two phases – 38 in the first phase on February 28 and 22 in the first phase on March 5.

