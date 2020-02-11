  1. Home
Okhla Election Result 2020 Live: AAP’s Amanatullah Khan seeks re-election

Updated:Feb 11, 2020 6:51:00 am

Okhla (Amanatullah Khan) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: The Aam Aadmi Party has fielded its sitting MLA Amanatullah Khan from Okhla Vidhan Sabha seat.

Okhla Assembly Election Result 2020 Live: Amanatullah Khan is a member of the Aam Aadmi Party and represents Okhla Assembly seats in the outgoing Delhi Assembly. The Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Khan from Okhla seat again. He is contesting against BJP’s Brahm Singh and Congress’ Parvez Hashmi. Several exit polls have predicted that Khan will retain the seat. Okhla is a Muslim-dominated seat with the community forming over 40% of the population. Khan had announced that he will conduct a low-key poll campaign in support of the ongoing anti-CAA and anti-NRC protests. Ahead of the elections, Khan had allegedly made a provocative speech before the violence at Jamia Millia University on December 15. According to his claim, Jamia Millia University students were not involved in the violence instead several BJP, VHP and RSS workers were involved in the protest. Later, an FIR was filed against Khan for instigating violence through his social media posts.

    The Okhla Assembly seat is one of the 70 Delhi assembly constituencies. It is a part of East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency and falls under the South East Delhi district. Amanatullah Khan defeated BJP rival by nearly 60,000 votes in 2015. This year, polling took place on February 8. According to the Election Commission of India, the final voter turnout was 62.59 per cent, which is five per cent less than 2015.
