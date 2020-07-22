Oil well explosion in Tinsukia Live updates: 3 injured after explosion near Oil India well

At least three persons suffered injuries after an explosion occurred near Oil India’s well in Baghjan of Tinsukia district in Assam, news agency ANI reported. The explosion occurred near oil well number 5, an Oil India Limited spokesperson confirmed. The three injured persons have been identified as foreign experts. They were present at the site during the time of mishap. All of them have been rushed to a nearby hospital for medical relief. The rescue operation is underway.
Highlights
