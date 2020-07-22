  • MORE MARKET STATS
  3. Oil well explosion in Tinsukia Live updates 3 injured after explosion near Oil India well

Oil well explosion in Tinsukia Live updates: 3 injured after explosion near Oil India well

Updated: July 22, 2020 3:23:12 pm

An explosion has been reported at oil well number 5 of Oil India in Baghjan of Tinsukia district in Assam.

3 injuries after explosion near Oil India’s well in Baghjan of Tinsukia. (ANI photo)

At least three persons suffered injuries after an explosion occurred near Oil India’s well in Baghjan of Tinsukia district in Assam, news agency ANI reported. The explosion occurred near oil well number 5, an Oil India Limited spokesperson confirmed. The three injured persons have been identified as foreign experts. They were present at the site during the time of mishap. All of them have been rushed to a nearby hospital for medical relief. The rescue operation is underway.

Live Blog

Highlights

    15:23 (IST)22 Jul 2020
    Oil well fire: Rescue operation underway

    A massive rescue operation has been launched with the help of local administration after an explosion occurred near an oil well of Oil India Limited in Tinsukia on Wednesday afternoon.

    15:18 (IST)22 Jul 2020
    Oil well explosion in Assam: Latest visuals

    Explosion at Oil India's oil well in Tinsukia district of Assam.

    15:17 (IST)22 Jul 2020
    Oil well explosion: 3 injured

    According to news agency ANI, three persons suffered injuries in the explosion. All three were foreign experts and were present at the site at the time of incident. All the injured persons have been rushed to a hospital.

    15:15 (IST)22 Jul 2020
    Oil well explosion in Tinsukia

    An explosion has been reported at an oil well in Tinsukia district of Assam. According to news agency ANI, explosion occurred at Oil India's well number 5 in Baghjan.

