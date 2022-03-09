Officials of call centre held in loan apps case

Based on the complaint, the police arrested the two officials and seized 29 mobile phones and 73 laptops, among others.

Two persons who ran a call centre in Bengaluru and offered loans through apps were arrested for allegedly harassing borrowers over repayment, said the police here on Wednesday.

The two – director and additional director of the call centre – were operating six loan apps under the supervision of a Chinese national, said a press release from the Hyderabad police said.

The accused, after providing loans to people through the apps, obtained data such as contacts, photographs from the mobile phones of the customers and later threatened those unable to repay the loan by saying they will post their photos in the social media by morphing their images, said the police.

A 30-year old woman from the city took around Rs 2 lakh as loan from different apps, filed a complaint with the police stating that she was given seven days for repayment of loans, and when she did not repay it in time, the lenders abused her in vulgar language and threatened her.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested the two officials and seized 29 mobile phones and 73 laptops, among others.

Police further said the Chinese national operated the call centre and fled to China to evade arrest.