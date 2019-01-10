Officer, who probed Asthana, offers to recuse himself from investigation

In a fresh reshuffle ordered by CBI Director Alok Verma who resumed duty Wednesday after 77 days-long forced leave, Sinha was given charge of banking, securities and frauds cell, and AC-III unit, which is probing a corruption case against against Asthana, the officials in the know told PTI, requesting anonymity.

Sinha is understood to have conveyed to the CBI director that in the interest of the investigation he may not be handed over the probe, they said. 

CBI DIG MK Sinha, who was supervising a probe against CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana, has recused himself from taking charge of the investigation, officials said Thursday.

In a fresh reshuffle ordered by CBI Director Alok Verma who resumed duty Wednesday after 77 days-long forced leave, Sinha was given charge of banking, securities and frauds cell, and AC-III unit, which is probing a corruption case against against Asthana, the officials in the know told PTI, requesting anonymity.

Sinha has taken charge of BSFC unit but has offered to recuse himself from the AC-III unit which is probing the Asthana matter because of recent developments amidst an ongoing feud between Verma and Asthana, they said. His proposal to recuse himself is being positively considered at the top level, they said.

