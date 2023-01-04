‘Offered 1 crore’, says woman coach who levelled sexual harassment charges against Haryana minister

The woman junior coach, who accused Haryana sports minister of sexual assault, claimed on Tuesday that she was offered Rs one crore to leave the country, and “forget about case”, reported The Indian Express. The woman appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) at the office of Deputy Superintendent of Police (East) Palak Goel in Sector 26 police station today. She also deposited her cell phone, she said.

Her statement was recorded for around eight hours by the SIT.

Speaking to reporters, she said that she is satisfied with the way Chandigarh police has handled the case.

“I will continue to fight till I get justice. The minister [Sandeep Singh] is still in the government. I have been made an offer by some unknown people to take Rs 1 crore, forget about the case and go live in a foreign country for a month,” she said, as quoted by IE.

The woman’s advocate Deepanshu Bansal said that the woman has met the police four times, however, Singh is yet to appear before the police.

FIR against Sandeep Singh

On Saturday night, FIR against Singh, former Olympian, at Sector 26 police station. Chandigarh police had booked him on charges of sexual harassment, illegal confinement, stalking and criminal intimidation.

The woman junior coach alleged that she was harassed between February and November at his office and other places.

Singh, stepped down as sports minister on Sunday, and handed over the charge to Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Khattar on Tuesday termed as “absurd” the allegations of sexual harassment Singh, adding that a person does not become guilty just because an accusation is levelled against him.

“A woman sportsperson has levelled an absurd (anargal) allegation against the sports minister. But just levelling an allegation does not make a person guilty. The police probes the allegations. The Chandigarh police is investigating the matter and the Haryana Police too is gathering its report. We will take further action once the (inquiry) report comes,” Khattar told reporters in Rajasthan’s Sirohi where he had gone to attend an event of the Brahma Kumaris, as quoted by PTI.